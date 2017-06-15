Domestic Tethers: The Moth Mainstage in Los Angeles

Please email events@kcrw.org to be put on a wait list.

KCRW’s festive celebration of inspiring, harrowing, and courageous storytellers is coming back to LA. Five hand-picked Moth Mainstage all-stars will tie together the brilliant and the absurd for a spellbinding evening at the historic Avalon Hollywood.

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

7pm Doors | 8pm Show

Avalon Hollywood

21+ only

Host: The night’s adventures will be lead by Ophira Eisenberg, a comedian, writer and host of NPR’s and WNYC’s trivia, puzzle, and game show Ask Me Another.

After Party: Top level ticket holders get access to the official after-party at Bardot. Sip complimentary beer and wine, meet The Moth storytellers, and enjoy live music spun by KCRW DJ Raul Campos!

Please note: This event is 21+. Any ticket holder unable to present a valid ID will not be admitted to this event and will not be eligible for a refund.