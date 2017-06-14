Summer Nights with DJs Dan Wilcox & Valida

Summer Nights at Center City Anaheim

KCRW DJs Dan Wilcox & Valida

Saturday, June 24th

2017 will be KCRW’s second annual Summer Nights in Anaheim. This time, moving from The Anaheim Packing House/ Farmer’s Park, right across the street to Center Street and the Muzeo Plaza. KCRW festivities begin at 5:30pm and go until 10pm, with two KCRW DJs, a beer garden, and hand picked food and retail vendors.

About Center City Anaheim

Center City Anaheim is a vibrant mix of authentic restaurants, retail, residences and offices in the heart of Anaheim. Its dozens of destinations include Center Street Promenade, with outdoor cafes, unique eateries and boutiques, the local Farmers Market, seasonal art shows and street fairs, historic Carnegie Library, Muzeo Museum, and the Frank Gehry-designed Rinks Anaheim Ice.

Just steps away is the Packing District, anchored by the 1919 Anaheim Packing House: a classic food hall featuring over 25 unique food and beverage artisans reminiscent of the great public markets of South America and Europe. For regular updates on family-friendly things-to-do in the heart of historic Center City Anaheim, sign up at http://www.ctrcityanaheim.com.