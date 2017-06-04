Summer Nights with CHICO MANN & CAPTAIN PLANET and DJ Marion Hodges

Summer Nights at One Colorado

Chico Mann + Captain Planet

and KCRW DJ Marion Hodges

Saturday, June 3rd | 7:30pm

Experience live band performances and KCRW DJs sets in the beautiful One Colorado courtyard, located in the heart of Old Pasadena. Feel free to come early and get a bite or a drink at the bar – bring a friend and make a night out of it! You can hear the music and catch a peek of the show if you get there in time to snag a table on the patio at one of the courtyard restaurants. It’s a quick walk from the the Metro to the Gold Line stop at Memorial Park.

Put on your dancing shoes for this family friendly event!

Parking

The One Colorado Parking Structure is located at the southeast corner of Fair Oaks and Union Street. The structure can be accessed from Union Street westbound between Raymond and Fair Oaks and northbound between Colorado and Union.

Metro

It’s a quick walk from the the Metro to the Gold Line stop at Memorial Park! Check out Metro to plan your trip!