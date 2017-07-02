Summer Nights with DJs Jason Bentley & Aaron Byrd

Summer Nights at Chinatown ∙ Saturday, July 1

5pm: Festivities begin!

8pm: KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd

10pm: KCRW DJ Jason Bentley



Part food event, part summer party, Chinatown Summer Nights presents an exciting hot spot for Angelenos this summer. Taste the many culinary offerings of Chinatown and LA’s gourmet food trucks; sample the neighborhood’s wares; watch Chinese chefs perform cooking demonstrations; experience large-scale, outdoor video projections; take part in hands-on, Chinese cultural activities presented by local organizations and museums; sip on craft brews and dance in Central Plaza with 89.9 KCRW’s DJ’s!

Hot tip: Bring cash for confetti cannons to add to the constant paper rain!

PARKING + PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

A number of public parking lots are located in the nearby area – for more detailed information, click here. The local Metro stop is the Chinatown Gold Line Station (at Spring & College), and Union Station is only a short walk away. Several bus lines serve the area as well, including DASH. For more info, visit Chinatown Summer Nights.