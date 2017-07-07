Summer Nights with DJ Karene Daniel

Summer Nights at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB)

KCRW DJ Karene Daniel

Thursday, July 6th | 7-9pm



Enjoy the beauty of warm summer nights, art, and music with live sets from KCRW DJs at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara on the beautiful Paseo Nuevo Upper Arts Terrace in the heart of Santa Barbara.

Curated Cocktails: Summer Nights with KCRW features unique themes inspired by the current exhibitions, after hours museum access until 9pm, signature cocktails, and interactive art making. The events take place on first Thursdays in June, July and August – make sure to check out the other galleries in the area open late for 1st Thursday Art Walk!

Parking

The Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center public garage is adjacent to MCASB. The first 75 minutes are free and the charge is $1.50 for each hour after. 75-and 90-minute street parking is available in the neighborhoods off of Chapala Street.