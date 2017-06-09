Event Navigation
Santa Barbara DJ Takeover with Aaron Byrd
Jun 10 @ 5:00 pm
Santa Barbara, CA 93101 United States
Saturday, June 10 | 12-3pm + 5-7pm
On-air and at Municipal Winemakers Tasting Room
KCRW DJs take over Santa Barbara with a unique live double-feature event! First, DJ Aaron Byrd will broadcast live from the KCRW Santa Barbara studios from noon-3pm; make sure to tune in at 88.7FM! Then, follow DJ Aaron Byrd from the airwaves to Municipal Winemakers in the Funk Zone for a live DJ set from 5-7pm. There will be music, The Burger Bus parked out front, and 25% off wine for KCRW members! What better way to thank you all for the continuous support, Santa Barbara!
Parking
There is limited street parking in the area, and a self-pay city parking lot just a few minute walk from Municipal.
1 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. $2 per hour, $12 max, accepts cash, debit and credit cards.