Santa Barbara DJ Takeover with Aaron Byrd

Saturday, June 10 | 12-3pm + 5-7pm

On-air and at Municipal Winemakers Tasting Room

KCRW DJs take over Santa Barbara with a unique live double-feature event! First, DJ Aaron Byrd will broadcast live from the KCRW Santa Barbara studios from noon-3pm; make sure to tune in at 88.7FM! Then, follow DJ Aaron Byrd from the airwaves to Municipal Winemakers in the Funk Zone for a live DJ set from 5-7pm. There will be music, The Burger Bus parked out front, and 25% off wine for KCRW members! What better way to thank you all for the continuous support, Santa Barbara!

Parking

There is limited street parking in the area, and a self-pay city parking lot just a few minute walk from Municipal.

1 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. $2 per hour, $12 max, accepts cash, debit and credit cards.