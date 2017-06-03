Metro’s 4th Annual Bike Night at Union Station

Featuring KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad 6:30p – 8:30p

Friday, May 26, 2017

5:30p – 8:30p

On Friday, May 26, grab your bike…and your family and friends…and pedal on over to Union Station for Metro’s 4th Annual Bike Night. There will be food, activities and all things bike on Union Station’s South Patio. This family-friendly event celebrates the bicycle as a mode of transportation with music and fun. Bring the kids to practice their skills at a bike rodeo and cornhole. Have your helmets decorated at the crafting station.

Metro Art is excited to bring KCRW DJ Garth Trinidad into the Bike Night mix. He will be spinning his tunes from 6:30p – 8:30p in the South Patio.

Bike Night is free and will feature special guests, entertainment, food and drink, prizes, and the faces of Los Angeles County’s bicycle community groups. Complimentary bike valet will be provided.

Interested in biking more but not sure about how? Learn about the resources coming to your community soon at Bike Night. Staff will be available throughout the event to talk to you about bicycle lanes, gear tips, safety, and upcoming classes and rides.

For more information, click here