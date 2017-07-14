Twilight Concert Series ∙ Santa Monica Pier

Marcia Griffiths and Jah9 hosted by KCRW DJ Marion Hodges

Thursday, July 13, 2017

Join KCRW down at the Pier, as we party with Marcia Griffiths and Jah9, hosted by KCRW DJ Marion Hodges. The Twilight Concert Series, now in its 32nd year, is the premier free outdoor summer music series of Southern California. Straddling both the Pier and beach, these concerts are a festival of emerging and classic artists. Come enjoy the atmosphere while waves crash and the Ferris wheel lights up your warm summer night!

Parking details: santamonicapier.org/visit/

Marcia Griffiths: The most influential woman in reggae, the Jamaican singer has performed with Bob Marley, is known for her captivating live performances, and recently received the Jamaican Order of Distinction.

Jah9: With a rootsy sound, Jamaican singer / songwriter Jah9 is part of the new Reggae Revival movement, featured in publications like Vogue and The Wall Street Journal for her Nina Simone-esque vocals and Dub rhythms.