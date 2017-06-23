Twilight Concert Series ∙ Santa Monica Pier

Khalid and Bibi Bourelly hosted by KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Join KCRW down at the Pier, as we party with Khalid and Bibi Bourelly, hosted by KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez. The Twilight Concert Series, now in its 32nd year, is the premier free outdoor summer music series of Southern California. Straddling both the Pier and beach, these concerts are a festival of emerging and classic artists. Come enjoy the atmosphere while waves crash and the Ferris wheel lights up your warm summer night!

Parking details: santamonicapier.org/visit/

Khalid: Fresh off his Billboard-climbing debut album, the young R&B singer’s old soul sounds and fresh newwave beats are most evident on his breakout hit “Location,” which helped sell out his 21-city nationwide tour.

Bibi Bourelly: Bourelly is best known for writing songs for Rihanna, Usher, and Selena Gomez, but she’s also a Def Jamsigned vocalist whose 2015 single “Ego” topped the Spotify charts. Did we mention she’s only 22?