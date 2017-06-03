KCRW LIVE BROADCAST

A Campus Divided: Are today’s college students as polarized as the country itself?

Tuesday, May 30th

MultiCultural Center at UCSB

Join us for a reception and live broadcast hosted by KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian as we bring together a panel of current UCSB students who share the same campus, but not the same views about the future of their country.

6p: FREE PIZZA! Come early to fill up your bellies with pizza and refreshments.

7p sharp: Live discussion begins

The election in November exposed a deep political disconnect in America. For many college students, it was their first election. Now, as the new administration takes over, to what extent are students feeling politically divided from their peers? Are today’s campuses fostering healthy dialogue or extreme partisanship?

Parking: University Lot 3, 494 UCEN Rd, Isla Vista, CA 93117

After 5p, paid staff parking is open. Machines take cash or credit card.

Our Panelists: Samantha Lauren Sanchez, Cole Marting, Oscar Uriel Zarate, Andrew Gates

KCRW thanks Lois & Walter Capps Center for their partnership!